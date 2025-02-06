Bills need to look at these pass rushers when NFL free agency begins
The term "sack" was originally coined by the great Deacon Jones, who was known for his ability to get after the quarterback. He did so with his infamous "head slap", now illegal, and will draw a flag every time. There was more to it than Jones simply using sack to describe tackling the quarterback for a loss and this is where the story gets interesting. Former Bills Hall of Fame coach Mary Levy is part of the legend.
Levy, who worked under legendary head coach George Allen said, "George was talking the night before in the team meeting about playing the Dallas Cowboys and their quarterback, Craig Morton. The term (sack) had never been used. It was always, "Tackle the QB for a loss. But the night before the game, George goes, 'Before we play those Dallas Cowboys, we're going to take that Morton salt and pour him into a sack. That was the inspiration for it."
The Bills are no different and have been looking for that guy for years. They are linked to trade conversations involving the Raiders Maxx Crosby and the Browns Myles Garrett, but what if these guys aren't an option? The Bills could look to free agency, and there are some good players that could be available. Let's look at those options.
Khalil Mack
Khalil Mack recorded only six sacks last season, and his better days might be behind him. Still, he's never had less than six sacks in a season, outside of his rookie year, and had 17 in 2023. Mack will be 34 when the 2025 season kicks off. According to Spotrac.com, his market value is three years, $70.9 million.
Haason Reddick
Haason Reddick played in ten games, starting only two in 2024. He produced one sack during that time but had four consecutive seasons of double-digit sacks before this season. Reddick will turn 31 in September and Spotra has his market value estimated at one year, $11.65 million.
Chase Young
Chase Young has already played for three different teams and is only 25, he'll turn 26 before the start of the 2025 season. He recorded 5.5 sacks this season with the New Orleans Saints and had his highest number of OB hits in his career with 21. The concern is Young has never recorded more than 7.5 sacks in a season. Spotrac has his market value at four years, $70.17 million.
Josh Sweat
Josh Sweat recorded a solid eight sacks this season, and 15 QB hits. He has 43 career sacks, but only one season of double-digit numbers. He'll turn 28 in March, so he has youth going for him still and Spotrac set his market value at three years, $56.46 million.
Matt Judon
Matt Judon was a highly sought-after free agent a few years ago after recording consecutive seasons with double-digit sacks. But after nine seasons in the league, he has produced only those two seasons of 10-plus sacks. and only 9.5 in the last two years combined. Plus, he'll be 33 at the start of next season. Spotrac has his market value set at two years, 8.48 million.
DeMarcus Lawrence
DeMarcus Lawrence will be 33 at the start of the 2025 season, and had a lackluster 2024 campaign, playing in only four games. He recorded three sacks and hasn't had more than 6.5 in six years. His market value, according to Spotrac, is two years, $12 million.