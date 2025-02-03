Bills blockbuster trade proposal would net $94 million star edge rusher
In 2024, the Bills' defense was atrocious on third down, allowing opponents to convert first downs on 44.54 percent of the time. Only the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers were worse in this category. In the last two postseason games against the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, the Bills defense allowed third-down conversion rates of 70 and 55.6 percent, respectively.
To say the Bills need to address this deficiency is an understatement. But how should Bills general manager Brandon Beane go about this? He can look to bolster the defensive line, which was a significant problem throughout the season. The Bills recorded just 39 sacks in 2024 and posted a sack percentage of 6.46, 20th in the league. The Bills ranked 17th in total defense, and more alarming, 24th in pass defense.
There are ways that Beane can attempt to fix the Bills' defensive line and their pass defense, but Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News, says the Bills should pursue Las Vegas Raiders edge Maxx Crosby, no matter the cost. Skurski writes, "The Bills should go all in this offseason on a trade for Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby. Yes, the cost will be steep. Here’s my response to that: So what?"
The 2024 season wasn't Crosby's best, recording 7.5 sacks in 12 game, but with 27 sacks over the course of the previous two seasons, Crosby has proven to be one of the premier pass rushers in the league. Oh, and he's pretty good against the run too, producing 62 tackles for a loss over the last three seasons.
The Bills aren't in a great salary cap position, but Beane can make a handful of moves that could provide them with more cap room, including releasing Von Miller. They also have the draft capital that would allow them to swing for the fences in a trade of this magnitude.
If Beane could pull off a deal like this, it could be exactly what the Bills need. During Thursday's press conference, Beane said, "One to two plays can change the outcome of a game, which ultimately changes the outcome of the season". Crosby is the type of player that can give your defense those one or two game-defining plays.