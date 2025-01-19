Bills coaching legend Marv Levy has a special message for the team and fans
You won't find a more beloved figure in Buffalo Bills history than former Bills coach Marv Levy. The leader of the team's four consecutive Super Bowl appearances, the coach who pulled the team out of back-to-back 2-14 seasons, and the all-time winningest coach in team history with 112 wins and 70 losses. He was named NFL Coach of the Year in 1988, and AFC Coach of the Year in 1988, 1993, and 1995.
Ahead of the Bills divisional showdown with the Baltimore Ravens, the Bills released a special message from Marv Levy. The message was short and to the point, mentioning how proud he is of the team this season and of course closed out the message with, "Where else would you rather be than right here, right now."
The Bills will be hosting the Ravens in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs Sunday night, and are the underdog, despite playing at home where they haven't lost a game all season. The weather is projected to be extremely cold, the coldest game in Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's career. How will he handle the extreme freezing temperatures? How will he and the Ravens handle the crazy fans and the noise? We'll know the answer to these questions very soon.
The Bills have a few key players they didn't have in that Week 4 matchup when the Ravens cruised to a 35-10 win over the Bills. They also have Amari Cooper, who they didn't have in that last meeting. This game will be much closer, and the Bills will come ready to play and Levy does his part in letting the team know how he feels about them and the great fan base.