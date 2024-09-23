Fan-favorite Bills UDFA to make NFL debut in Week 3 clash vs. Jaguars
The Buffalo Bills have released their inactives list ahead of their Week 3 Monday Night Football clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars, with the most notable takeaway being the absence of one particular rookie.
Taron Johnson, Mike Edwards, Terrel Bernard, Edefuan Ulofoshio, and Ryan Van Demark are inactive for this week’s game. Johnson and Bernard were ruled out earlier this week with forearm and pectoral injuries, respectively, while Edwards appears to be a healthy scratch after appearing in the first two games of the season; the safety did not appear on the injury report throughout the week. Both Ulofoshio and Van Demark have been inactive in each of the team’s first two contests.
Related: Former All-Pro LB expresses immense love for Bills, picks them to beat Jaguars
Not included on the inactives list for the first time this season is undrafted free agent Joe Andreessen, who earned a spot on a 53-man roster after a storybook summer in which established himself as a fan favorite after signing with the team at a May tryout. The Depew, NY made an impact on Buffalo’s brass with his work ethic at training camp before consistently making the most of his opportunities in the preseason, ultimately carving out a spot at the bottom of the linebacker group; with Bernard sidelined for the next few weeks with a pectoral injury, Andreessen figures to serve as general depth behind Dorian Williams, interim starting middle linebacker Baylon Spector, and Nicholas Morrow.
It’s a simply surreal turn of events for the University at Buffalo product, who is set to make his NFL debut in primetime just a few minutes away from where he grew up. It’s a script too cliché for even Hollywood, but that’s been the story of Andreessen’s entire NFL career to this point; he’ll look to give his first game a cinematic conclusion tonight. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —