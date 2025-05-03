Buffalo Bills pass rusher selected as most 'expendable' following NFL draft
The Buffalo Bills were determined to improve their defense during the 2025 NFL draft. While they kicked things off with a cornerback, taking Maxwell Hairston from Kentucky in Round 1, they quickly turned their attention to the defensive line for their next three picks.
Buffalo ended up with two defensive tackles, T.J. Sanders from South Carolina and Deone Walker from Kentucky, and one defensive end, Landon Jackson from Arkansas.
Of the three, Jackson was the one they spent the most time getting to know during the draft process. He's also being praised as one of the best fits for this defense.
That's why Pro Football Network's Sterling Xie believes he could make one veteran expendable. Former second-round pick A.J. Epenesa is in the final year of his deal and could fall behind Jackson as the primary rotational pass rusher.
"Now entering a contract year, Epenesa is in a far more crowded edge rusher room. The Bills signed Joey Bosa and Michael Hoecht in free agency, while drafting a very similar player in Landon Jackson in the third round. Jackson doesn’t have the most natural bend, but is an explosive and strong athlete who could replicate some of Epenesa’s three-down value. You can never have enough pass rushers, but if Buffalo adds another edge rusher like Von Miller, Epenesa would be a sneaky trade candidate." — Xie, Pro Football Network
Xie admits this would be a "sneaky trade candidate," while also admitting the Bills might not want to remove a player from a talented roster.
Throw in Joey Bosa's injury history, and it seems unlikely that Epenesa will be going anywhere until free agency.
