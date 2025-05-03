Versatile defender is Bills UDFA with 'best chance' to make roster
The Buffalo Bills added several defenders in free agency and the 2025 NFL draft. Ironically enough, none of those additions were linebackers.
Buffalo left the draft with the same linebacker core as they had in 2024, which isn't encouraging, considering they had to add players off the street just to fill out their roster. Couple the lack of depth with Matt Milano's injury history, and it seemed logical that the Bills would have dedicated some resources to the position.
MORE: Bills' Day 3 draft pick considered 'best value' by analyst
That ends up being good news for Keonta Jenkins, an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech. The lack of depth has Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski calling Jenkins the UDFA who is most likely to make the Bills roster.
"Despite Matt Milano's extensive injury history, the Buffalo Bills didn't sign or draft a linebacker to improve the team's depth, even as a precaution. Jenkins could easily slide into a sixth linebacker role, while serving as a core-four special-teamer early in his professional career."
Sobleski defined Jenkins as a 'tweener, which is accurate. He played linebacker and defensive back during his time with the Hokies, but is expected to focus on linebacker in the NFL.
He's still on the small side at 220 pounds, but could carve out a role as a coverage linebacker. He's a name to watch this preseason as Buffalo decides on their 53-man roster to kick off the 2025 campaign.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —