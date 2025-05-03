Analyst selects Day 2 defensive lineman as favorite Bills pick in 2025 NFL draft
The Buffalo Bills were focused on fixing their defense during the 2025 NFL draft, with their first five selections going to that side of the ball. They've received praise for their additions, headlined by Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston and South Carolina defensive tackle T.J. Sanders.
As good as those additions are expected to be, it was their third-round choice that Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema said was his favorite for Buffalo.
The Bills landed Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson at No. 72 overall, and Sikkema says he's the type of player this team loves to draft.
"This was such a good Bills-type draft pick. Jackson is a young, more athletic version of the player they wanted A.J. Epenesa to be. He has great length and good explosiveness and is stout against the run, having earned an 88.8 PFF run-defense grade in 2024. He can slot in anywhere from 4i defensive end to stand-up outside linebacker." — Sikkema
The 6-foot-6, 264-pound Jackson isn't the typical run-stuffing defensive end either. He displayed excellent athleticism during the NFL Combine and is still growing as a pass rusher.
Jackson was in Buffalo's crosshairs throughout the draft, with him saying they continually showed interest in bringing him on board. He joins a strong group of edge rushers led by Greg Rousseau and Joey Bosa, but could eventually be the long-term option across from Rousseau.
