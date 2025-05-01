Best and worst value picks from Buffalo Bills' 2025 draft class
The Buffalo Bills found significant value in their 2025 draft class, especially on Day 3.
Using the PFF Big Board for quantifiable value, which draft picks were reaches and which were steals?
Pick 30: Maxwell Hairston — Small Reach (-13)
Hairston was named one of PFF's nine "reaches" in the first round, drafted 13 spots higher than his big board ranking. Hairston was ranked lower than CBs Will Johnson, Trey Amos, and Benjamin Morrison, all of whom were drafted in the mid-to-late second round.
Pick 41: TJ Sanders — Small Reach (-13)
Buffalo's trade up for Sanders was another small reach according to the PFF Big Board, but still rated as a second round player. Omarr Norman-Lott and Darius Alexander were ranked above Sanders, but were drafted at the end of Round 2 and beginning of Round 3.
Pick 72: Landon Jackson - Steal (+33)
Jackson was the 39th player on PFF's board, and Buffalo was able to select him at 72. He was PFF's eight-highest edge rusher in the draft, ahead of players that were selected in Round 2 like JT Tuimoloau and Olu Oladejo.
Pick 109: Deone Walker — Big Reach (-79)
Buffalo's biggest reach of the draft according to the PFF board, Walker was ranked as a sixth round prospect that was taken in the early fourth round. 11 defensive tackles were available at pick 109 that were ranked above Walker, including CJ West, Jordan Phillips, and Joshua Farmer.
Pick 170: Jordan Hancock — Small Steal (+19)
PFF had a fifth round rank on Hancock, but he was taken 19 picks later than his ranking on the big board. In that span of 19 picks, safeties Dantre Trader and Marques Sigle were selected, both of which were ranked much lower on PFF's board than Hancock.
Pick 173: Jackson Hawes — Small Reach (-20)
Three tight ends were higher on the big board when Buffalo selected Hawes 20 picks earlier than his ranking. However, his unique profile as an exceptional blocking tight end minimizes the consequence of the "reach".
Pick 177: Dorian Strong — Big Steal (+74)
The biggest steal of Buffalo's draft, Strong was ranked 103rd on the PFF Big Board, which lined up with the first pick of the fourth round. Instead, the Bills grabbed him with the first pick of the sixth round, 74 selections later than projected. Strong was a top 10 CB according to PFF's rankings, yet roughly 20 were drafted before him (depending on how many DBs transition to safety at the NFL level).
Pick 206: Chase Lundt — Steal (+44)
Another significant steal on Day 3, Lundt's PFF ranking of 162 would've slotted him in the fifth round, rather than the end of the sixth where Buffalo eventually selected him.
Pick 240: Kaden Prather — Small Steal (+10)
Prather rounds out a strong Saturday from Brandon Beane, drafted 10 picks lower than his PFF ranking.
