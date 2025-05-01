Bills Central

Best and worst value picks from Buffalo Bills' 2025 draft class

Which picks were steals and which were reaches according to the PFF Big Board

Colin Richey

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Maxwell Hairston is selected as the No. 30 pick by the Buffalo Bills during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Maxwell Hairston is selected as the No. 30 pick by the Buffalo Bills during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills found significant value in their 2025 draft class, especially on Day 3.

Using the PFF Big Board for quantifiable value, which draft picks were reaches and which were steals?

Pick 30: Maxwell Hairston — Small Reach (-13)

Maxwell Hairston
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Maxwell Hairston speaks in a press conference after being selected by the Buffalo Bills as the number 30 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hairston was named one of PFF's nine "reaches" in the first round, drafted 13 spots higher than his big board ranking. Hairston was ranked lower than CBs Will Johnson, Trey Amos, and Benjamin Morrison, all of whom were drafted in the mid-to-late second round.

Pick 41: TJ Sanders — Small Reach (-13)

TJ Sanders
Nov 2, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (90) celebrates a stop against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Buffalo's trade up for Sanders was another small reach according to the PFF Big Board, but still rated as a second round player. Omarr Norman-Lott and Darius Alexander were ranked above Sanders, but were drafted at the end of Round 2 and beginning of Round 3.

Pick 72: Landon Jackson - Steal (+33)

Landon Jackson
Oct 7, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive linemen Landon Jackson (40) reacts after a made field goal during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Jackson was the 39th player on PFF's board, and Buffalo was able to select him at 72. He was PFF's eight-highest edge rusher in the draft, ahead of players that were selected in Round 2 like JT Tuimoloau and Olu Oladejo.

Pick 109: Deone Walker — Big Reach (-79)

Deone Walker
Dec 29, 2023; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) is brought down by Kentucky Wildcats defensive lineman Deone Walker (0) in the third quarter during the Gator Bowl / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Buffalo's biggest reach of the draft according to the PFF board, Walker was ranked as a sixth round prospect that was taken in the early fourth round. 11 defensive tackles were available at pick 109 that were ranked above Walker, including CJ West, Jordan Phillips, and Joshua Farmer.

RELATED: Bills hoping 'Top 10 guy' returns to form, giving Brandon Beane ultimate draft steal

Pick 170: Jordan Hancock — Small Steal (+19)

Jordan Hancock
Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jordan Hancock (7) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

PFF had a fifth round rank on Hancock, but he was taken 19 picks later than his ranking on the big board. In that span of 19 picks, safeties Dantre Trader and Marques Sigle were selected, both of which were ranked much lower on PFF's board than Hancock.

Pick 173: Jackson Hawes — Small Reach (-20)

Jackson Hawes
Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tight end Jackson Hawes (85) catches a pass over Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette (6) in the second quarter / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Three tight ends were higher on the big board when Buffalo selected Hawes 20 picks earlier than his ranking. However, his unique profile as an exceptional blocking tight end minimizes the consequence of the "reach".

Pick 177: Dorian Strong — Big Steal (+74)

Dorian Strong
Nov 30, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Dorian Strong (44) tackles Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Chris Tyree (4) during the fourth quarter / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The biggest steal of Buffalo's draft, Strong was ranked 103rd on the PFF Big Board, which lined up with the first pick of the fourth round. Instead, the Bills grabbed him with the first pick of the sixth round, 74 selections later than projected. Strong was a top 10 CB according to PFF's rankings, yet roughly 20 were drafted before him (depending on how many DBs transition to safety at the NFL level).

Pick 206: Chase Lundt — Steal (+44)

Chase Lundt
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; University of Connecticut offensive lineman Chase Lundt (OL24) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Another significant steal on Day 3, Lundt's PFF ranking of 162 would've slotted him in the fifth round, rather than the end of the sixth where Buffalo eventually selected him.

Pick 240: Kaden Prather — Small Steal (+10)

Kaden Prather
Sep 21, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Kaden Prather (1) catches a pass before a game against the Villanova Wildcats at SECU Stadium. / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Prather rounds out a strong Saturday from Brandon Beane, drafted 10 picks lower than his PFF ranking.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Colin Richey
COLIN RICHEY

Colin Richey is a die-hard Buffalo sports fan. He contributes weekly game recaps for BuffaloFAMBase.com during Bills season, and can be found on ESPN+ calling Canisius sporting events from the broadcast booth. You can find him on Twitter/X at @whatthef00tball

Home/News