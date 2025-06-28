Bills predicted to add massive run-stuffing DT in 2026 NFL mock draft
The Buffalo Bills went heavy with defenders during the 2025 NFL draft. They selected five consecutive defenders to kick off the draft, including two defensive tackles.
In Round 2, they brought in T.J. Sanders from South Carolina, and then in the fourth, it was Kentucky's Deone Walker. Despite making these investments, Pro Football Sports Network's Joe DeLeone sees them once again going for a D-tackle in the 2026 NFL draft.
In his latest 3-round mock, DeLeone has Buffalo selecting Christen Miller, a 6-foot-4, 305-pound defensive tackle out of Georgia in Round 1.
"It’s so easy to project Georgia defensive linemen to become first-round picks in any draft class. However, Christen Miller justifiably lives up to the hype of being picked this high because of his powerful lower body and ability to blow up rushing plays at the line of scrimmage consistently."
Miller is entering his fourth season with the Bulldogs, and while his stats are modest, he's known for shutting down the run. It might seem like overkill to bring in another defensive tackle, but his specialty addresses an ongoing need in Buffalo.
After making this selection, DeLeone has the Bills adding USC wide receiver Makai Lemon in Round 2 and Indiana running back Roman Hemby in Round 3. Both selections fill needs, but their need at running back might necessitate a higher pick if James Cook winds up leaving in free agency.
