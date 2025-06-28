Bills' All-Time Top 10 Interior Offensive Linemen: 'Electric Company' represented
We previously unveiled the top quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and offensive tackles. Now it's time to complete the offensive side of the ball with the Buffalo Bills' top interior offensive linemen.
This group of 10 includes Pro Bowlers, All Pros, Hall of Famers, and four who reside on the Bills' Wall of Fame.
This Top 10 represents every decade of Bills' football, from their inception in 1960 and into the 2020s. What you won't find is any of today's interior guys. Those three, Connor McGovern, David Edwards, and O'Cyrus Torrence, are still writing their book, but perhaps someday we'll consider one of them to be Top 10 material.
Let's not waste any more time and get to your Bills' Top 10 interior offensive linemen.
10. Mitch Morse
9. Richie Incognito
8. Eric Wood
7. Jim Ritcher
6. Al Bemiller
The Bills were fortunate to sign Morse to a free agent deal, but unfortunate they didn't get him earlier in his career. The same can be said of Incognito, who lasted only three years in Buffalo, but was a Pro Bowler all three. You can add Eric Wood to the list of Bills players whose career in Buffalo was far too short.
Jim Ritcher and Al Bemiller are the exceptions to this group. Between them, they have 23 years with the Bills, 14 of which belong to Ritcher. Ritcher played in 203 games as a Bill, the third most of any player in team history, and is a member of the Bills Wall of Fame.
5. Reggie McKenzie
4. Ruben Brown
3. Billy Shaw
McKenzie was a vital part of the famed "Electric Company" during the 70s, who helped O.J. Simpson hit a then-NFL record 2,003 rushing yards. He gave the Bills 11 years of service and started all 147 games he played. Ruben Brown was one of the best guards in the league during the late 90s and into the early 2000s, where he earned an incredible eight Pro Bowls with the Bills.
Billy Shaw was another of the great Bills' offensive linemen in the 50s. He played alongside Bemiller and Stew Barber to form one of the best offensive lines in Bills history. Shaw is a member of the Bills Wall of Fame and the NFL Hall of Fame.
2. Kent Hull
It seems that at the heart of every great offensive line is a great center. There isn't a better player to have played the position for the Bills than Kent Hull, and you can make a strong case that he belongs in the NFL top ten for the position. Hull played all 11 years of his career with the Bills, earned three Pro Bowls, and was a two-time, first-team All-Pro. Hull is a member of the Bills Wall of Fame.
1. Joe Delamielleure
Unfortunately, a player of Joe Delamielleure's level didn't have the opportunity to enjoy more playoff success while with the Bills. He played eight years in Buffalo and was a five-time Pro Bowler, three-time first-team All-Pro, and two-time second-team All-Pro. Delamielleure is one of the best offensive linemen to ever play the game. He is a member of the Bills Wall of Fame and is enshrined in the NFL Hall of Fame.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —