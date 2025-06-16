Buffalo Bills predicted to select DE with 'mean streak' in 2026 NFL draft
The Buffalo Bills have made it a priority to stockpile defensive talent. Not only did they use six of their nine selections in the 2025 NFL draft on defense, but they also signed veteran Joey Bosa to a one-year deal to bolster their pass rush.
Bosa joins a line led by Gregory Rousseau, who signed a massive extension this offseason, and Ed Oliver. They also brought in T.J. Sanders, Landon Jackson, and Deone Walker during the draft.
Their collection of talented defensive linemen will only grow if Pro Football Network's Brentley Weissman's recent prediction comes to fruition. In his latest three-round 2026 NFL mock draft, Weissman has Buffalo selecting Alabama EDGE LT Overton in the first round.
"LT Overton is a rugged and raw pass rusher who plays with a mean streak. He has violent hands and can shock and displace blockers at the point of attack with ease. Overton would fit very nicely in this Buffalo defense and would give them another edge defender to pair alongside Gregory Rousseau. His physicality would be a welcome addition to the Bills’ front."
What's interesting is that he doesn't stop there. Weissman has the Bills taking Clemson defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart in the second round and Illinois defensive end Gabe Jacas in the third.
Going with three linemen might be excessive, but Overton would be an intriguing pick in Round 1. Standing 6-foot-5 and 283 pounds, he boasts the perfect size for the Bills' defensive front. He's still an ascending pass rusher who had one sack in two seasons for Texas A&M before heading to Alabama in 2024. For the Tide, he had 42 tackles and two sacks.
In the right system, and with the right coaching, Overton could turn into a force, and Buffalo could offer him a place to thrive.
