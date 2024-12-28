Buffalo Bills projected to land dynamic new weapon for Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills are one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the NFL entering Week 17 action. Everyone is excited to see what the team can do in the playoffs, but the front office is already formulating their plan for the upcoming offseason and how to make the team even better.
During the 2024 season, there have been a few clear weaknesses for the Bills. Most of them have come on the defensive side of the football, but there is still a need offensively as well.
Buffalo needs to go out and add another playmaker for Josh Allen.
At this point in time, the Bills have some good pieces in place. However, none of them are playing like true No. 1 wide receiver material. Amari Cooper could be that guy, but he hasn't been since being acquired in the trade and is set to hit free agency in the offseason.
Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman have been good, but Buffalo still needs another weapon for its superstar quarterback.
With that in mind, the Bills have been projected to add one in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Pro Football Network recently released a new mock draft. In that mock draft, they had Buffalo taking Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka in the first round with the No. 29 overall pick.
"With Josh Allen already playing at an MVP level, the Bills taking a wide receiver in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft could be perceived as a luxury pick. However, few teams around the league are in as good of a position to do exactly that," they wrote.
"Emeka Egbuka is a sturdy, reliable receiver with good hands and quick lateral movements as both a route runner and a ball carrier. Don’t let the hype around his past and current Buckeye teammates fool you; Egbuka’s tape looks the part of a future NFL starting wide receiver."
Egbuka has been receiving some impressive NFL comparisons. Most recently, he has been compared to current NFL star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
So far this season with the Buckeyes, Egbuka has racked up 65 catches for 824 yards and nine touchdowns. He has been a big part of leading Ohio State to being serious national championship contenders.
Adding Egbuka to an already lethal offense would be the final piece of the puzzle. Allen would have an elite playmaker and possession wide receiver to work with. He would help take the passing game to the next level.
Granted, there is a lot of time between now and the 2025 NFL Draft. However, if Egbuka happens to be available when the Bills are on the clock in the first round, he would be a legitimate possibility.
Keep an eye on Egbuka and Buffalo as a potential fit. There would be no one happier than Allen to bring in a wide receiver with his dynamic skill-set.
