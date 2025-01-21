Bills Central

Buffalo Bills receive major support from Ravens star before Chiefs game

The Buffalo Bills have received major support from a Baltimore Ravens star ahead of their matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Evan Massey

Baltimore Ravens star Marlon Humphrey is rooting on the Buffalo Bills.
Baltimore Ravens star Marlon Humphrey is rooting on the Buffalo Bills. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills were able to knock off the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and will now face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game.

Ahead of this week's showdown against Patrick Mahomes and company, the Bills are receiving support from one of the stars from the team they just beat.

Marlon Humphrey, a star defensive back for the Ravens, took to X to show his support for Buffalo this weekend as they take on the Chiefs.

MARLON HUMPHREY BILLS
Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) makes a catch against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) during the third quarter in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

RELATED: Josh Allen vs Patrick Mahomes and the one stat that Allen must dominate in order to win.

"I have no reason of saying this other than being a hater. The Bills are whatever NFC team gotta beat the Chiefs. We can't let them keep getting away with this," Humphrey posted.

Many NFL fans have been very vocal about the exact same sentiments. Outside of the Chiefs' fan base, very few want to see them win yet another Super Bowl.

That being said, the Bills have a chance to deny Kansas City. They will have to do it on the road in Arrowhead Stadium, but Buffalo did knock off the Chiefs earlier in the regular season.

Josh Allen and company have the talent to do it. However, it will take a complete game to pull off the win.

RELATED: Josh Allen and Bills' offense benefitting from Jets' personnel blunder

Buffalo Bills players are pictured during a game.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets ready to take the snap during first half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN has released their early prediction for this week's matchup. They have given the edge to the Bills, which is a bit of a surprise.

Hopefully, that prediction ends up becoming reality. Seeing Buffalo knock off Kansas City to punch a Super Bowl ticket would be a very sweet feeling. It will be interesting to see if they can make that happen.

Only time will tell and there will be a lot of anxious fans as the week moves forward.

Make sure to tune in to see if the Bills can put the idea of a three-peat to bed at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday night. The game will be broadcasted on CBS.

buffalo bills
Bills Josh Allen hops into the end zone for a touchdown after breaking a tackle during first half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published |Modified
Evan Massey
EVAN MASSEY

Evan Massey is a sports reporter and analyst who covers college football, the NFL and NBA. He has contributed to the On SI network since July 2021. He has also written for ESPN, Yahoo! Sports, Forbes, Bleacher Report, NFLAnalysis.net, NBAAnalysis.net and many other publications. In his free time, Evan enjoys spending time with his wife and son.

Home/News