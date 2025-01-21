Buffalo Bills receive major support from Ravens star before Chiefs game
The Buffalo Bills were able to knock off the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and will now face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game.
Ahead of this week's showdown against Patrick Mahomes and company, the Bills are receiving support from one of the stars from the team they just beat.
Marlon Humphrey, a star defensive back for the Ravens, took to X to show his support for Buffalo this weekend as they take on the Chiefs.
"I have no reason of saying this other than being a hater. The Bills are whatever NFC team gotta beat the Chiefs. We can't let them keep getting away with this," Humphrey posted.
Many NFL fans have been very vocal about the exact same sentiments. Outside of the Chiefs' fan base, very few want to see them win yet another Super Bowl.
That being said, the Bills have a chance to deny Kansas City. They will have to do it on the road in Arrowhead Stadium, but Buffalo did knock off the Chiefs earlier in the regular season.
Josh Allen and company have the talent to do it. However, it will take a complete game to pull off the win.
ESPN has released their early prediction for this week's matchup. They have given the edge to the Bills, which is a bit of a surprise.
Hopefully, that prediction ends up becoming reality. Seeing Buffalo knock off Kansas City to punch a Super Bowl ticket would be a very sweet feeling. It will be interesting to see if they can make that happen.
Only time will tell and there will be a lot of anxious fans as the week moves forward.
Make sure to tune in to see if the Bills can put the idea of a three-peat to bed at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday night. The game will be broadcasted on CBS.
