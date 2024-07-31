Bills release intriguing UDFA punter to make room for new safety
As one training camp battle is broadened, another has concluded.
The Buffalo Bills announced the signing of former Los Angeles Rams safety Terrell Burgess on Wednesday afternoon amid a wave of injuries at the position, adding the 25-year-old to a safety room that recently lost Mike Edwards and Cole Bishop to ailments. The team released undrafted free agent punter Jack Browning in a corresponding roster move, meaning that Sam Martin—who has manned the punter role in Orchard Park for the past two seasons—is seemingly set to do so again this fall.
Browning, a former San Diego State punter who joined the Bills after falling through the cracks of the 2024 NFL Draft, saw his punts go for an average of 45.8 yards throughout his stint in Southern California. He also served as the Aztecs’ placekicker, sinking 100% of his extra points and 74.5% of his field goals throughout his two collegiate seasons.
He had recently earned praise from Buffalo special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley regarding his consistency and mechanics, with the coach even noting his ability as a holder. He had even held kicks for Tyler Bass during Tuesday’s practice, just one day before his release; he’ll now have the opportunity to latch onto another roster before the start of the regular season.
While it would have been advantageous for Buffalo to have a punter on a long-term team-friendly deal on its roster, Martin’s contract made him difficult to cut. It looks as though the team’s 2024 specialist unit will be the exact same as its 2022 and 2023 groups.
