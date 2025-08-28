Buffalo Bills 'Rivalries' uniforms bring icy white flair fans are loving
The Buffalo Bills are one of eight teams set to participate in the NFL and Nike initiative where teams will wear an alternate uniform against one of their primary rivals.
Fittingly named the “Rivalries” uniforms, the Bills will wear theirs in Week 5 against the New England Patriots. The “icy” look has been teased throughout the offseason, with the Bills officially unveiling their design on Thursday.
RELATED: Where Buffalo Bills' initial 53-man roster ranks in average age among rest of NFL
As expected, the alternate is an all-white look that is a thing of beauty.
Fans would agree as they took to social media to share their enthusiasm with the fresh style.
Several fans wanted to know how they can get their hands on their own jersey.
Others were in awe of the iced-out Buffalo logo.
There will always be some fans who hate anything new or different, which is their right. We all know there’s something special about tradition, which is why the return of the red helmet in Week 18 was exciting news.
That said, there’s much more positive reaction than negative as Bills Mafia seems to approve of the work done by Nike.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —