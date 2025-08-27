Where Buffalo Bills' initial 53-man roster ranks in average age among rest of NFL
The Buffalo Bills successfully whittled their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday.
After filling out its practice squad, the Bills may also look to make tweaks on the 53-man roster in the week-plus leading up to the start of the season.
As he does every year, Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice has crunched the numbers to see what the average age is for each team's initial 53-man roster.
The Bills' average age comes in at 26.25 years, which ranks 17th in the NFL. That is slightly younger than Buffalo's initial 2024 53-man roster, which came in at 26.26 years and ranked 19th.
That average age is the oldest in the AFC East, with the New York Jets (25.81), Miami Dolphins (26) and New England Patriots (26.08) all being younger.
The Green Bay Packers registered the league's youngest initial 53-man roster at 25.23 years, and the Washington Commanders sport the oldest average age of 28.09 years.
Overall, that's a strong average player age for the Bills. It shows the team has a good mix of young talent and experienced players, which is ideal for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.
Of course, it's important to note that the Bills' 53-man roster is likely to undergo changes before Week 1, so the average age is subject to change, but it doesn't figure to be altered that much.
According to the Bills' official roster, 2025 fourth-round pick and defensive lineman Deone Walker is the youngest player on the team at 21 years old. Five other players are 22 years old.
When it comes to the team's oldest player, that distinction goes to defensive lineman Daquan Jones, who is 33.
Five other players are 31, including quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, linebackers Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson, long snapper Reid Ferguson and left tackle Dion Dawkins.
