Buffalo Bills tease new alternate uniform, full unveiling set for August
The Buffalo Bills already made waves with their uniform this offseason when they announced an alternate helmet for the 2025 season.
Buffalo will bring back their iconic red helmet for their Week 18 contest against the New York Jets. This will be to commemorate their final regular season game at Highmark Stadium, as they move into their new location across the street in 2026.
Now, they're back to teasing fans with a new uniform set to be fully unveiled on August 28. The Bills released a video on social media featuring Josh Allen, with the caption "winter is coming."
There's also a teaser featuring Keon Coleman's jersey covered in snow.
Not much is known about the uniform, but Alec White from the team's official website says it will be a full uniform from helmet to pants.
"The yet-to-be-released uniforms will include newly designed helmets, jerseys and pants with features that showcase the unique culture and history of the Buffalo community. The Bills will reveal the full uniform set on Aug. 28." - White, BuffaloBills.com
The Bills will debut this alternate in Week 5 against the New England Patriots.
