Buffalo Bills’ rookie defender leaves practice with apparent injury

One of the Buffalo Bills top rookies had to leave practice on Monday.

Randy Gurzi

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle T.J. Sanders works out during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle T.J. Sanders works out during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium.
The pads were on for the Buffalo Bills on Monday, giving us a better glimpse of how physical this team can be.

Unfortunately, Monday also brought some bad news. Buffalo had to watch as second-round pick T.J. Sanders left practice early.

Not much information was given, other than to say the athletic trainers were examining Sanders as he headed to the blue medical tent.

Sanders was taken at No. 41 overall out of South Carolina. Over his final two seasons with the Gamecocks, he recorded 93 tackles and 8.5 sacks, proving to be a disruptive force in the interior.

He’s been one of their brightest stars early in training camp.

Buffalo was already without Dalton Kincaid, who was dealing with “knee soreness.” They also lost wide receiver Tyrell Shavers over the weekend. The third-year wide receiver had to be carted off following an apparent ankle injury.

We will share more information on Sanders' injury as it becomes available.

UPDATE: Sanders was back on the field for team drills.

Bills EDGE Joey Bosa and DT T.J. Sanders during Buffalo Bills training camp
Bills edge Joey Bosa fist-bumps rookie tackle T.J. Sanders between drills during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp

