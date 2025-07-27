Injuries sideline Bills' defensive captain and key wide receiver for Practice No. 4
The Buffalo Bills took the practice field at St. John Fisher University with two new additions to the injury report on Sunday.
After being off on Saturday, the Bills returned to training camp action for Practice No. 4, but starting linebacker Terrel Bernard and versatile wide receiver Curtis Samuel were not available to participate. Both players are apparently nursing hamstring injuries.
Bernard and Samuel participated in Friday's practice, but the latter's reps appeared limited as the day wore on.
Both men are expected to play major roles in 2025, and Bernard is arguably the defense's most important piece. The 2022 third-round draft pick joined quarterback Josh Allen as the team's lone two captains last season. Bernard, who broke the 100-tackle barrier two years in a row, wears the green dot as the defense's on-field
communicator. He signed a four-year contract extension in March.
On Sunday, Bernard was spotted standing on the sideline in plain clothes. The defensive leader's absence created some extra early reps for Baylon Spector, who noticeably struggled last year as a substitute starter with Bernard out three games.
The Bills already entered the weekend down one linebacker with Dorian Williams having missed Friday's practice. Williams left Thursday's session early with a calf problem.
Samuel endured a rough start to his Bills' tenure in 2024, suffering a toe injury toward the end of training camp. It took awhile for the veteran to become acclimated to his surroundings, but he flashed during the playoffs. Samuel caught second-half touchdowns against the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs last January.
RELATED: Bills re-sign former Mississippi State wide receiver four days after waiving him
The Bills currently have 14 wide receivers on their 90-man roster, so finding someone to take Samuel's training camp reps shouldn't be difficult.
Buffalo is still without starting right tackle Spencer Brown and tight end Dawson Knox. The former is on the Physically Unable to Perform list due to a back flare-up while Knox nurses a hamstring injury on the non-football injury list. Wide receiver Laviska Shenault also is out with a non-football injury designation.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —