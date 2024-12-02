4 takeaways from the Bills' avalanche of a win over 49ers
The Buffalo Bills dominated the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football, rumbling past them 35-10. Not only did this win help keep up with the Kansas City Chiefs to contend for the top seed in the AFC, but it also helped the team clinch the AFC East for a fifth consecutive season. Here are four takeaways from Sunday's big victory:
Josh Allen shows why he deserves to be MVP
Even on a night where No. 17 threw only 17 passes, Josh Allen continued to prove why he should be the favorite for the league's most valuable player. While his box score passing stats may seem pedestrian, completing only 13 passes on 17 attempts for 148 yards, the Bills' superstar signal caller made plays when it mattered most. Allen showed that he can do it all; he passed for two touchdowns, rushed for another, and notched a receiving touchdown thanks to a quick-thinking lateral from wide receiver Amari Cooper. Buffalo's field general continues to shine in the biggest moments and, thanks in part to his performance this evening, is the clear favorite to win this season's MVP award.
Buffalo's run game continues to dominate
A strength for Buffalo this season has clearly been its much-improved run game. The consistent use of a sixth offensive lineman plus contributions from the entire running back room has taken a big load off Allen's shoulders -- and legs -- this year. In a game where the elements played a big factor, the Bills' run game did not disappoint. James Cook continues to cook; the third-year back carried the ball 14 times for 107 yards and a touchdown, averaging a whopping 7.6 yards per carry. Rookie running back Ray Davis added another 63 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, while change-of-pace back Ty Johnson also joined in on the fun, adding an additional five carries for 28 yards. As the weather gets colder and the elements continue to be a factor, it'll be very important for Buffalo to lean on its run game which is peaking at the right time.
A sixth consecutive year in the playoffs
Buffalo's victory over the 49ers gave the Bills their fifth consecutive AFC title and their sixth consecutive trip to the playoffs. Buffalo is now the second team this season to clinch a playoff berth following the Kansas City Chiefs. They are the first team this season to clinch their division, however, guaranteeing at least one playoff game in Western New York this year. Sunday's victory over the San Francisco 49ers reminded the nation of the importance of home-field advantage, as Buffalo took advantage of the West Coast team in the snow and looked smooth doing so.
Run defense continues to be a concern
If there was one critique to be made on the Bills' performance, it would be their inability to consistently stop the run. Before he left the game due to a knee injury, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey looked unstoppable on the ground, running for 53 yards on just seven carries. They also surrendered another 78 yards on 13 carries to backup running back Jordan Mason. Though it's difficult to too heavily critique the run defense in this game (it's difficult to secure traction in the snow), Buffalo's inability to stop the run has given it trouble in the past, primarily in its Week 4 loss against the Baltimore Ravens when Derrick Henry ran for 199 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. The next two weeks will continue to test Buffalo's front four, as they have showdowns with the Los Angeles Rams' Kyren Williams and a double date with the Detroit Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, arguably the best running back tandem in the NFL.
