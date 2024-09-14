Bills HC 'extremely happy' to see former UB defender Ja'Marcus Ingram break out
Despite entering his third NFL campaign with just five career regular season appearances under his belt, cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram has been forced into action early in the 2024 season. He’s consistently made plays throughout the early portion of the season, catching the eye of his coaching staff.
Ingram grabbed two interceptions and returned one back for a touchdown in Thursday's win over the Miami Dolphins, aiding in the defense limiting the Dolphins’ dynamic offense to just 10 points. A University at Buffalo product who went unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft, Ingram was never expected to be an NFL playmaker; head coach Sean McDermott recently spoke about the defender's development, also talking about the growing pipeline from UB to One Bills Drive that has allowed the team to find Ingram, cornerback Cam Lewis, and linebacker Joe Andreessen.
“It’s not often that you’re able to get some local guys," McDermott said during his Friday media availability. "We are fortunate that we have UB, Coach [Pete] Lembo and what he’s doing over there. The way that it's really come to fruition quite honestly I think is our rookie tryout day. Our local pro day, I should say, it starts, rather, with that as the proximity to an NFL facility, we're able to get those players over here and take a look at guys that may not normally get a look. That’s how we were able to discover J’Marc and Joe and they get then invited to the rookie tryout camp and they do their thing, and so they both stood out and the process really started from there.
"J’Marc now in year three, I believe it is, and Joe in year one. The DNA of those two . . . [Joe] seems to have the same or similar DNA to J’Marc and 'Hey, I’m just trying to do my job and try to grow and get better every day.’ You know, never making it about himself or themselves. Just focused on improving every day and willing to work, willing to put in the time. It’s refreshing. It’s great to see it. I’m extremely happy for both of those guys.”
Ingram has stepped up in the secondary with Taron Johnson’s injury and former safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer no longer on the team. He has played in both games this season and recorded two tackles, two interceptions, three pass deflections, and one touchdown, this compared to his previous two seasons where he made three tackles in five games. He first put himself on the proverbial radar with a game-saving pass breakup in the Bills’ Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals, building on this with his two-pick outing in South Beach.
McDermott credits Ingram’s rising confidence level, prompted by his opportunities and play, as big reasons for his performance early in the season.
“It really starts with oneself," McDermott said. "You have to be willing to put in the time. You got to be willing to have the discipline to remain consistent with that time and those habits and he has done that. He’s displayed that from day one. I know he had a great offseason when he was away from us and he had a good plan that he executed. I think that has helped as well. Confidence that comes from having some success. Confidence that comes from just some of those small wins and that goes a long way. We’re talking about pro football players, I know, but they’re human and confidence is important. Sometimes even the little increases in confidence can go a long way.”
The coaching staff's confidence in the 27-year-old cornerback should also continue to grow as he improves on the field. If he continues to make plays, Ingram should see more snaps as the season progresses and the Bills formulate their secondary.
