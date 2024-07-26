Bills fans clown Dolphins for signing QB Tua Tagovailoa to mega-contract
A disliked foe amongst the Buffalo faithful will be sticking around the AFC East for a while longer, as the Miami Dolphins inked quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a four-year, $212.4 million extension with $167 million guaranteed Friday afternoon. The deal makes Tagovailoa the league’s third-highest-paid quarterback in terms of average annual value, as he’s set to make $53.1 million per season.
The fifth-year signal-caller is a bit of a controversial figure in NFL discourse; he’s demonstrably talented, leading the NFL in passer rating in 2022 before finishing atop the league in passing yards in 2023. He is, however, in an incredibly advantageous situation; Miami head coach Mike McDaniel is one of the league’s best play designers, while his weapons corps—headlined by five-time first-team All-Pro Tyreek Hill and the equally speedy Jaylen Waddle—is perhaps the best in the NFL. He’s a pin-point passer who isn’t the most physically gifted; he also hasn’t found much success against the Buffalo Bills, posting a 1-6 career record against the division rival with a passer rating of 77.4. He has a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 6:7 against the Bills.
Buffalo fans, given Tagovailoa’s lack of success against the Bills and the even more unfavorable salary cap situation his contract puts Miami in, had a field day on social media following news of the deal. We’ve gathered a few of our favorite reactions below:
Related: Bills CB taking on leadership role to uphold 'the standard' in reworked secondary
Related: Bills WR Keon Coleman already has ‘great’ chemistry with QB Josh Allen
Related: Keon Coleman comfortable in Bills’ position-less WR corps: ‘I’m pretty confident’
Jokes from Bills Mafia aside, Tagovailoa’s contract is in line with the current quarterback market. Buffalo will have the opportunity to congratulate the quarterback on his extension when the Bills face off against the Dolphins in Weeks 2 and 9 of the 2024 NFL season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —