New report hints at Bills' new helmet for 2025, with a chance of snow
The Buffalo Bills are reportedly scheduled to reveal a new helmet for the 2025 season on Tuesday, and on Monday, a new report hinted at what it may look like as well as the jersey it may come with.
After speculation that the red helmets from the Bills' Super Bowl era could return, Trainwreck Sports shut it down, stating that their sources indicate they will have a white helmet with a gray or silver logo for the final season at the old Highmark Stadium.
While some may be disappointed that the red helmets will likely not return, there are reasons to be excited about their new white and gray helmet if it is true.
RELATED: Buffalo Bills reportedly set to reveal alternate helmet in July
The white helmet can connect to the frigid culture of Buffalo, as seen in the many snow games Highmark Stadium has hosted over the years.
The possible matchup it could be worn in is significant, too, as the AFC East is one of the two NFL divisions in 2025 to wear their new "Rivalries" uniforms for one home game. It's rumored that the Bills will wear these uniforms for their game against the Patriots in Week 5 on Sunday Night Football, and the helmet will be part of it in all likelihood.
No matter what the helmet may be, it'll be widely anticipated among Bills fans in a very critical season for the franchise.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —