Bills do not make any moves as 2024 NFL trade deadline passes
The Buffalo Bills decided to stand pat as the NFL’s 2024 trade deadline passed, not making a move before the NFL’s 4:00 p.m. cutoff.
General manager Brandon Beane’s decision not to make a move isn’t necessarily surprising despite his repeatedly stated willingness to make additional trades; Buffalo currently has under $3 million in salary cap space and, thus, wasn’t necessarily in the position to acquire even a moderately sized contract from another team. It’s also not as though the Bills neglected against making any in-season splash maneuvers, as they acquired five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns in mid-October; the 10-year veteran has reeled in five receptions for 69 yards and one touchdown in two games for Buffalo thus far.
Related: Report: Two former Bills at positions of need to be released by respective teams
The Bills may also receive internal reinforcements as the season progresses, primarily in the form of former All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano, whom the team expects to return from his offseason bicep tear at some point this year. Rookie defensive tackle DeWayne Carter is also likely to return this season, which, again, should ultimately provide a boost for Buffalo’s defense.
Though perhaps a bit of a letdown given the fanfare of the day, the Bills didn’t necessarily need to make another move; they’re 7-2 and currently sit at No. 2 in the AFC—they can demonstrably win with their current roster. There also figures to be a small flurry of post-trade deadline releases as clubs failed to move players on the block; Buffalo could look to add players from this pool, as none of them figure to demand significant contracts over the final half of the season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —