Best and worst PFF grades from Bills' discouraging Week 4 loss to Ravens
That’s one they’ll want back.
The Buffalo Bills looked lifeless in their 35-10 Week 4 drubbing at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens; they were outcoached, outplayed, and simply overmatched at M&T Bank Stadium, a not necessarily promising performance in a game that could have affirmed their status atop the AFC hierarchy. Pro Football Focus, expectedly, wasn’t too complimentary of Buffalo after its discouraging loss, and we’ll look at the Bills who posted the best and worst grades from the outlet.
For purposes of this list, we are only looking at players with at least 20 snaps.
Bills' top PFF grades from Week 4
David Edwards - 76.5
Quarterback Josh Allen was running for his life throughout much of the loss, with the general offensive line having what was undoubtedly their worst performance of the young season in Baltimore. Left guard David Edwards was the only starting lineman to earn a pass-blocking grade over 60, coming in at 66.8, but he was solid in run-blocking with a grade of 78.1. The run-blocking grade is encouraging, but it didn't show up in the box score, as the Bills finished the night with just 81 rushing yards.
Connor McGovern - 68.6
You know it was a bad night when only one player with more than 20 snaps earned a grade of 70, but here we are. Center Connor McGovern was the second-highest-graded Buffalo player at 68.6. Make no mistake though, his run-block grade of 73.2 helped bring his overall up, but his pass-block was atrocious at 55.7.
Keon Coleman - 67.8
Coleman had a few nice catches along the sideline in the latter parts of the game. Unfortunately, most people will remember the drop at the close of the first half, albeit that was a huge drop. If he makes that catch and the Bills can get six going into the half, who knows how things would have turned out?
Rasul Douglas - 66.6
This isn't great. Rasul Douglas was the only defensive player to make the top five grades and one of only four defenders who graded over 60. All in all, it was a very bad night for the Buffalo defense, a unit that allowed 427 total yards. Lamar Jackson completed only four passes to wide receivers on the night, so it makes sense that a cornerback is the Bills' highest-graded defender.
Khalil Shakir - 66.1
Shakir had a solid night, catching four passes on five targets for 62 yards, the bulk of that coming on a 52-yard gem of a pass from Allen. The one missed target ended his now NFL-record streak of consecutive targets caught. This streak went back to the end of last year's regular season.
Bills' worst PFF grades from Week 4
Cam Lewis - 27.8
If only one defender made the five best, then it only makes sense that four make up the worst five, and it starts with Cam Lewis. He "earned" an abysmal grade of 27.8, undoubtedly his worst outing in place of injured starting nickel Taron Johnson. Lewis has played significant snaps in every game this season, and only in Week 1 did he grade out over 60. He's gotten progressively worse each week and has an overall grade of 41.8 on the year.
Baylon Spector - 37.3
Terrel Bernard can't get back soon enough. Baylon Spector has been a huge liability in his place at middle linebacker, and it showed more than ever against the Ravens. Baltimore knew where to attack the Bills defense and it exposed a weakness at the second level. Spector didn't log any snaps in Week 1 but in the last three weeks, his highest PFF grade was in Week 2 with a 51.5.
Damar Hamlin - 40.7
The thing about the previous two players on this list is that neither of them were expected to log significant snaps; they were asked to step up due to injury. The silver lining with Lewis and Spector is that Taron Johnson and Terrel Bernard are close to returning. Damar Hamlin is an undisputed starting safety, but his Week 4 play suggests that the team may need to give rookie Cole Bishop a look.
Mack Hollins - 42.3
Mack Hollins is the only offensive player on this list, but that's not because the rest of the offense was good, it just means the defense was exceptionally poor. Hollins has made a play here and there this season, but the team needs more from him aside from his blocking skills. The passing game needs him to step up in future weeks.
Ed Oliver - 42.3
This one is the most disappointing on this list, but from what we've seen this season, it shouldn't surprise anyone. Neither Oliver nor DaQuan Jones have produced, which is disappointing given their prowess a season ago. Oliver makes impacts on the game beyond what can be measured on the box score, but regardless, some tangible production would be nice.
