Bills running game could play crucial role in AFC championship matchup with Chiefs
We all know the Buffalo Bills offense and team runs through the engine that is Josh Allen. But the Bills rushing attack, with its trio of backs, could be the reason why they advance to their first Super Bowl since the 1993 NFL season.
Allen has notably played exceptionally clean football in 2024. And a lot of the reasoning for that is the success of the offensive line and the group of backs he has behind him. James Cook, Ray Davis, and Ty Johnson helped guide the Buffalo running game to high regard all season long, as the team ranked No. 9 in the league in rushing yards per game (131.2). But they have only elevated their play to push the Bills to the AFC championship game.
Cook, of course, is the lead dog amongst the group. After tying for the second-most touchdowns scored in the NFL during the regular season (18), Cook put together one of the best playoff rushing performances for a Buffalo running back since the days of Thurman Thomas with his 120 yards and a score against the Broncos in the Wild Card round.
And while Cook was limited to just 67 rushing yards on 3.9 yards per carry in the divisional matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, Johnson and Davis stepped up to keep the rushing attack moving. Davis had 29 yards on the ground, scored, and averaged 7.3 yards per carry in the win, while Johnson had 29 yards for an average of 6.2 yards per carry.
Overall, Buffalo ranks fourth overall in postseason rushing yards per game this year at 178.5.
The coolest thing is knowing that any of the three backs can impact a game. Cook is a Pro Bowl back who could command a bigger salary than Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry. And when he was out of the lineup for the Week 6 win against the Jets, who was it that stepped up? Davis, who finished with 153 yards from scrimmage. The former Kentucky Wildcat had 631 yards from scrimmage on the year and six total scores on the year.
And we can’t forget about Johnson, who may be the best No. 3 back in the league. Whether it was him carving up the Detroit Lions through the air or clutch plays like his fourth quarter, first down reception against the Ravens or his insane touchdown grab against the Broncos, he has been an X-factor too. Thank you, Jets.