Simply put, Andy Reid knows how Sean McDermott thinks
The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl for the fifth time in six seasons. On four of those occasions, they’ve had to face the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs. Unfortunately for head coach Sean McDermott, he’s yet to conquer one of his coaching mentors this time of the year.
Following Sunday’s 32-29 win over the Bills in the AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs’ storied sideline leader to time to mention the opposition and its head coach on CBS’ postgame show.
“Our hats go off to Buffalo. They’ve got a tremendous team. Sean McDermott is a phenomenal coach. I’m proud of him. It was just a little bit short for them, but we’re glad that it was. What a heck of a game it was for the fans and for the National Football League.”
The history between McDermott and Andy Reid dates back to 1999, when the latter was named head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. McDermott joined the team as a scouting coordinator. He moved steadily up the ladder and when legendary defensive coordinator Jim Johnson took ill in 2009, McDermott took over that spot and held it for two years. He was the Carolina Panthers’ DC for six seasons before becoming Buffalo’s head coach in 2017.
McDermott became the Bills’ head coach in 2017, and wound up facing Reid’s Chiefs that season. Buffalo came away with a 16-10 victory at Kansas City. There have now been 10 overall meetings between McDermott and Reid as head coaches. The Bills and Chiefs have actually split those 10 encounters.
Buffalo is 5-1 during the regular season, which includes four consecutive victories at Arrowhead Stadium, as well as this season’s 30-21 home victory in Week 11 which ended Kansas City’s bid for an undefeated season. Of course, McDermott’s club is still waiting to hand the Chiefs a postseason loss, going 0-4 since 2020—including a pair of losses in the AFC title game.
Keep in mind that McDermott’s forte is defense, which is why his team’s efforts on this side of the ball in the four postseason losses are pretty disappointing. The Chiefs have scored 38, 42, 27, and 32 points, respectively, in these playoff encounters. Kansas City has averaged 430.0 total yards per game, and their offensive unit has combined for 17 touchdowns. Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes has combined to thrown nine touchdown passes, rushed for three more scores, and committed only one turnover in those four contests.
Bad calls by the officials? Favoritism for the league’s current dynasty? The fact is that Reid continues to school McDermott when it comes to playoff football. There’s certainly no penalty for that.
