ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky makes definitive statement about Bills coach Sean McDermott
For all the Bills Mafia members calling for the job of Sean McDermott, Dan Orlovsky is putting a stop to it quickly.
While appearing on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, Orlovsky responded to the social media chatter suggesting McDermott should be fired after losing in the AFC title game again to the Chiefs. |
Orlovsky disagreed with making such a drastic move while providing insights to what the Bills should focus on, particularly with improving their pass defense.
“Changing the head coach is, I think, preposterous," said Orlovsky. "This is a defense that, and they know this, they got to add a difference maker or two on their back seven outside of Taron. Taron’s really good their nickel. Rasul Douglas pretty darn good player. But they don’t have a difference maker in the back end. Like Kansas City has two of them: Justin Reid and Trent McDuffie.”
Orlovsky on the Offensive and Defensive Units
The Bills’ defense struggled this season defending the pass, finishing 24th in pass defense, allowing 226.1 yards per game. Injuries in the secondary hurt the Bills, and in the AFC Championship against the Chiefs the Bills were missing two key players with Taylor Rapp being inactive for the game and Christian Benford being carted off the field in the first quarter after suffering a head injury.
The Bills could target corners like D.J. Reed, Charvarius Ward and Carlton Davis III in free agency. One of their first priorities might be to bring back CB Douglas, who has played well for the team and is one of the most coveted free agents available this offseason.
Orlovsky also took a hard look at the offense, with a playmaker for Josh Allen being an immediate option to improve the unit.
"I think they need to add a perimeter piece that’s a game changer," Orlovsky said, "I’m not saying Buffalo has to get Tee Higgins as the number one wide receiver, but I do think adding a dynamic perimeter player enhances their offense even more. They got to try to make Kansas City go there. Then play their best game of the season.”
Buffalo did not have a 1,000-yard receiver this season, with Khalil Shakir being the top pass catcher with 821 yards. The next closest was rookie second-round pick Keon Coleman with 556 yards, and Mack Hollins outperforming expectations with 5 TD catches.
Higgins will be one of the most heavily targeted receivers going into free agency. Top receivers available include Chris Godwin, former Bill Stefon Diggs, DeAndre Hopkins, and current Bill Amari Cooper.
The potential of dismissing McDermott as head coach is not likely even a discission at One Bills Drive. He has had winning seasons in seven of his eight seasons as head coach and could be considered one of the best Buffalo Bills head coaches of all time. McDermott is 7-7 in the postseason, including two trips to the AFC title game. His 65.6% overall winning percentage is ranked 17th in NFL history. McDermott has an excellent relationship with GM Brandon Beane and is well respected throughout the Bills organization, and the NFL as a whole.
Unless the Bills have an epic collapse in 2025, don’t expect McDermott to be out the door anytime soon.
