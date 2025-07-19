Buffalo Bills' defensive star constantly disrespected by 'the experts' this offseason
Is it because he's stuck in the small market of Buffalo? Is it because he was a sixth round pick? Is it because he wears number 47?
Whatever the reason may be, the national media is far too low on Buffalo Bills' cornerback Christian Benford, who has emerged as a young star and the next DB to break out under Sean McDermott.
Earlier this offseason, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton called Benford "solid" and "adequate" when explaining why he ranked the CB duo of Benford and Taron Johnson just outside his top 10. A more recent snub was ESPN's rankings of the top 10 CBs in the NFL, with 29 players receiving at least one vote, yet Benford's name didn't appear on one ballot among league executives, coaches, or scouts.
The disrespect continued in AtoZ Sports' CB rankings. This time, Benford at least cracked the top 20, but ranked 17th overall after averaging the rankings of 16 staff members. He ranked as high as seven and as low as 'unranked' on ballots.
Contributor Adam Zientek writes, "Benford has not only established himself as a fan favorite, but he's also secured his place as one of the very best CBs in the entire NFL, all on a team-friendly deal which sets the organization up for long-term success. From 6th round pick to one of the very best in the entire league, maybe #17 is a bit too low."
RELATED: Prominent NFL analyst backs Bills' Brandon Beane in WR dispute, but concerns remain
Despite receiving little recognition for his play, Benford has managed to build up a resume through advanced stats that have caught the eyes of a few members of the national media. He ranked second among CBs inImpact Rating, and first among DBs in Field Vision's Havoc Rating. He had the fifth-highest overall PFF grade among CBs, sixth-highest PFF coverage grade for his position, and was ranked the eighth-best CB heading into 2025 by PFF. For his play in 2024, Benford received a fifth place Defensive Player of the Year vote, a first team All Pro vote, and nine second team votes.
Benford will likely need more accolades in order to receive the national recognition he deserves, with his name firmly in the top 10 CB discussion. It doesn't help that the corner signed a below-market contract extension this offseason, making only $17.25 million AAV, the 18th-highest CB contract in the NFL. A Pro Bowl or All Pro selection could go a long way towards Benford being solidified in the public eye as a top cornerback in the NFL.
