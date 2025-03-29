Bills secure rising star cornerback on huge contract extension
One of the final pieces to the Buffalo Bills' offseason has been secured with a brand new contract.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Bills signed cornerback Christian Benford to a four-year, $76 million contract extension. Benford was entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Bills after being selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Over the last three years, Benford has seen his playing time increase, culminating in his promotion to a full-time starter in 2023. During his young career with the Bills, Benford has racked up 142 tackles, 25 pass deflections, seven tackles for loss, five interceptions, and four forced fumbles in 39 games.
Many have been calling for Benford to receive a new contract with the rise of cornerbacks collecting big paydays. Also securing a key piece to the future was important as the former sixth-rounder is seen as a cornerstone piece to the defense for years to come.
With Benford now locked into a contract, the defense is secure with its young stars in Terrel Bernard and Greg Rousseau. The last question is whether running back James Cook will receive his contract extension.
