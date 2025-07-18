Projecting winners in Bills' 4 hottest training camp position battles
Buffalo Bills' training camp practice will be underway in a matter of days, and four hot position battles will unfold.
Following June minicamp, Bills On SI identified four positions that appear entirely up for grabs heading into summer. First, and foremost, the Bills will look to settle on starters for their second cornerback and safety roles. In addition to the two starting spots in the defensive secondary, Buffalo will have a new third tight end and a different fifth wide receiver this season.
After offering analysis of all four positions, it's time to neatly lay out predictions for each spot.
Which players will win jobs?
Cornerback (starter)
Projected Winner: Tre'Davious White
Candidates: Maxwell Hairston (R), Tre'Davious White, Dane Jackson, JaMarcus Ingram
The Bills will opt to go with the player they trust most for the season opener, but rookie Maxwell Hairston will likely see an uptick in reps as his acclimation period progresses.
Buffalo rarely puts first-year players in the pressure cooker early, and there also has to be a reason why team brass so enthusiastically brought 2017 first-round draft pick Tre'Davious White back into the fold after one season apart. In addition to serving as a role model for Hairston, White may have some juice remaining in his legs, especially now that he's further removed from the Achilles tear that led to his release after the 2023 season.
Free Safety (starter)
Projected Winner: Cole Bishop
Candidates: Cole Bishop, Damar Hamlin, Darrick Forrest, Cam Lewis
Bishop, the 2024 second-round draft pick, will do what he was unable to do as a rookie — unseat Damar Hamlin as the starter. The Bills were high on Bishop coming out of Utah, but a training camp injury immediately paused the player's development. After earning more snaps during the season's second half and starting the AFC Championship Game out of necessity, the hope is he's ready to become a full-time starter next to Taylor Rapp.
Although Bishop is predicted to prevail, it likely won't happen without a fight. Hamlin was able to hang onto a starting role throughout 2024, and free-agent addition Darrick Forrest, a former starter for the Washington Commanders, is capable of making noise.
Tight End 3
Projected Winner: Jackson Hawes
Candidates: Jackson Hawes, Zach Davidson, Keleki Latu (R)
At 24 years old, and after six years of college, Hawes is not an average rookie. The fifth-round draft pick has been billed as the best blocking tight end in the entire class, and Buffalo will likely turn to him to do some dirty work.
Although he'll have to prove it on an NFL field, Hawes seemed better suited than his competition to fill the TE3 and heavily contribute on special teams. Zach Davidson provides intrigue as a pass-catcher, but he hasn't been able to get off the practice squad in three years. Undrafted rookie Keleki Latu has an uphill climb in order to stick around.
Wide Receiver 5
Projected Winner: Elijah Moore
Candidates: Elijah Moore, Tyrell Shavers, KJ Hamler, Laviska Shenault, Kaden Prather (R), Jalen Virgil, Kristian Wilkerson
The Bills may have found something by signing the New York Jets' 2021 second-round draft pick. For the first time in his NFL career, Moore will have the chance to catch passes from an MVP quarterback, and it may be enough to unlock the potential that made him the No. 34 overall selection coming out of Ole Miss.
Moore has more documented production ( career receptions) than any of the other competitors battling for the fifth wide receiver roster spot. Tyrell Shavers, who just missed out on winning the spot in 2024, is likely to provide the toughest obstacle on Moore's path to the job, and his experience in the system definitely helps. Jalen Virgil, who spent some time on the 53-man roster in 2024, brings a special teams ability that automatically makes him relevant. KJ Hamler and Laviska Shenault offer intrigue due to their speed and kick return ability, but are presumed longshots to leapfrog Moore and Shavers.
