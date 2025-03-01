Draft analyst implores Bills to select pass rusher after explosive workout
With Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane in attendance, James Pearce Jr. had quite the showing on Thursday. The Tennessee defensive end ran a 4.47 in the 40-yard dash and a 1.56 in the 10-yard split.
His performance likely shot his draft stock through the roof, meaning he’s unlikely to be available when Buffalo makes its first pick in Round 1. After making it to the AFC Championship Game in 2024, the Bills will pick 30th — and Pearce might have put himself in the Top 15.
That didn't stop CBS Sports draft pundit Chris Trapasso from saying he would be an excellent fit in Buffalo. Not long after Pearce worked out, Trapasso said the Bills need to "call in the pick instantaneously" if he's still there.
While Pearce's blazing 40-time is getting the most attention, he did every drill with ease. For example, he put his incredible bend on display during the "run the hoop" drill.
The Bills' primary needs are on the defensive line. They need a 1-tech defensive tackle capable of stuffing the run. However, they also need more help on the edge. Greg Rousseau led the team with eight sacks in 2024 but they never saw Miller take off — fueling speculation that he won't be back this season.
As unlikely as it is to see Pearce on the board at No. 30, it's still intriguing to picture him on the Buffalo D-line.
