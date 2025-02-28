3 potential Bills targets who boosted their stock on NFL Combine Day 1
The Buffalo Bills had an impressive campaign in 2024, finishing 13-4 in the regular season. It was their sixth consecutive campaign with at least 10 wins, but once again, they fell short of the ultimate goal.
Buffalo advanced to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 2020, and just as they did that year, they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs. This time, it was a close game as they suffered a 32-29 defeat.
Looking ahead to the 2025 season, the Bills are in good shape to contend once again. They have to get the contract situation with James Cook figured out, but overall, their roster is strong. Where they need the most help, however, is on the defensive line.
Buffalo has to find a 1-tech to pair with Ed Oliver. They could also use more burst off the edge, with no one recording more than eight sacks for them last year. With that in mind, here are three prospects who could help the Bills — and helped themselves with a strong performance on Thursday.
Jamaree Caldwell, DT, Oregon
During the defensive linemen drills, Buffalo defensive tackle Marcus West was on the field giving instructions — and a strong motivational speech. He had a front-row seat for each prospect, including Oregon's Jamaree Caldwell, who had a great afternoon.
Caldwell measured 6-foot-2 and 332 pounds, which is perfect for a 1-tech. His athletic testing wasn't anything to get too excited over, but the way he moved during drills was impressive. He's been overshadowed by teammate Derrick Harmon but Caldwell could be a great find late on Day 2 or even early Day 3.
Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
Shemar Stewart entered draft season with a couple of question marks. He was listed at 280 pounds and had yet to break out — he never recorded more than 1.5 sacks in a single season for Texas A&M.
On Thursday, he silenced some of those doubts. First, he measured in at 6-foot-5 and 267 pounds with an arm length of just over 34 inches. He then put his athleticism on display with a 40-inch vertical jump, a 10-foot-11-inch broad jump, and a 4.59 in the 40-yard dash.
Stewart is projected to develop into a solid starter on the edge and Buffalo has the right players in place to afford him time to develop. They should feel comfortable starting Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa while sprinkling in Stewart.
Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
At 6-foot-3 and 334 pounds, Tyleik Williams is an absolute unit. He's a 1-tech predicted to go either late in Round 1 or early Round 2. The question would be whether or not the position is worth a premium pick.
On Thursday, Williams made the case that he's worth it regardless of positional value.
While he didn't run the 40-yard dash or any other timed drill, Williams improved his stock during his work on the field. He was quick and kept himself low when he needed to. His athleticism at that size was impressive, putting him in play for the Bills in Round 1.
