NFL writer names Bills' biggest need and it isn't defensive line
It depends on who you ask, but the consensus about the Buffalo Bills' roster needs is one of three areas. You'll get answers like the defensive line needs help because they disappear at crucial moments. Von Miller is no longer the Von of old, and Ed Oliver needs better players around him to allow him to do his thing.
Others will say the secondary is in dire need of help. After Christian Benford, the Bills have no depth. Rasul Douglas is past his prime and lost a step in 2024. Kaiir Elam is a bust and should be traded immediately. Despite a decent season, but not spectacular, Damar Hamlin should not be re-signed, and the Bills should just let him walk in free agency.
While all of the above might be true, one NFL writer with CBS Sports believes the Bills' most important need is at wide receiver. It depends on which side of the fence you reside on. If you believe that wide receiver Amari Cooper still has some fuel left in the tank and could be significantly more involved with a full offseason, then you may not agree that wide receiver is an issue and that the Bills need to re-sign Cooper. However, if you believe this is not the case, and the Bills cannot re-sign Mack Hollins, then yes, they have a receiver problem.
Jordan Dahani of CBS Sports writes, "There are legitimate needs for Buffalo on the defensive line and in the secondary, but adding an offensive weapon is important. It's incredible that Allen had an MVP campaign after losing Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Khalil Shakir was the Bills' leading receiver with 821 yards, but that ranked 40th in the NFL! Buffalo drafted Keon Coleman in the second round and added Amari Cooper at the trade deadline, but both averaged under 43 receiving yards per game."
RELATED: Bills' GM Brandon Beane hints another 'Stefon Diggs' type move is possible
Cooper and Coleman may have more to offer in 2025
Let's not forget that Cooper and Coleman were injured in the latter part of the season. Additionally, a full offseason with the team should help Cooper get more acclimated to this offense, and Coleman should develop and improve in year two. The question is whether the Bills will retain Hollins and Cooper, and if so, whether they intend to re-sign both.
The new league year and increased salary cap begin March 12, along with free agency. We will have more answers in a few weeks, and the Bills' potential targets in the draft may become clearer as well.. It will be a fun and interesting offseason for this Bills team.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —