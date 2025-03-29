Bills’ GM Brandon Beane inks another team-friendly deal, extending Christian Benford
Brandon Beane, you’ve done it again.
One of the biggest priorities for the Buffalo Bills this offseason was to extend cornerback Christian Benford. Now that it’s taken care of and the details of the deal are out, it can be properly evaluated.
The Bills’ general manager has had a knack for striking deals like these to manipulate the shaky team cap. From Josh Allen’s record-setting deal to Khalil Shakir’s extension, Buffalo has been able to take care of its guys without going broke.
A four-year, $76 million deal slots Benford at $19 million per season in average annual value. That figure is tied with Jaylon Johnson at 13th highest in the NFL. Spotrac projected Benford’s market value at $89.01 million for an AAV of $22.25 million.
Even with All-Pros Patrick Surtain II and Derek Stingley Jr. within those top-13 highest paid CBs, Benford is one of the more productive corners of the group.
An ascending CB entering his fourth NFL season, Benford is coming off a 2024 NFL season where he posted an 82.8 coverage grade according to PFF and allowed an 86.6 passer rating when targeted.
This move could be an absolute steal for the Bills in the long run. If Benford develops into a Pro Bowl or All-Pro player, he won’t be making a top-10 value at his position. Seeing how the former sixth-round pick has already outperformed his draft position, Benford has a shot to get there.
Congrats, Beane. Now let’s figure out the James Cook situation.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —