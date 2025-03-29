Bills’ GM Brandon Beane inks another team-friendly deal, extending Christian Benford

This off-season, the Bills now have extended:



🏈CB Christian Benford — 4 years, $76 million.

🏈QB Josh Allen — 6 years, $330 million.

🏈DE Gregory Rousseau — 4 years, $80 million.

🏈LB Terrell Bernard — 4 years, $50M million.

