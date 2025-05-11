James Cook keeps door open for holdout amid Bills contract uncertainty
While Buffalo Bills running back James Cook still has one more year left on his contract, the team may have to get an extension done with him well before he hits free agency in 2026 thanks to the possibility Cooks ultimately decides to hold out.
Bills general manager Brandon Beane has expressed confidence that Cook won't do that, which has led to optimism that Buffalo will indeed have its running back, even if he doesn't get a deal.
“I know we’ve had people in the building that he’s been talking with, and I have no doubt when it’s time to play football, he’ll be ready to roll,” Beane told Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio.
That's certainly promising to hear, but Cook hasn't closed the door on a holdout. The Bills running back took part in a poker tourney this weekend and had this to say about a possible holdout.
"I necessarily don't want to talk about it right now, because it's like, it's something I want to hold in to myself ... just let the business take care of the business," Cook told Jon Sofen of Poker News.
Cook clearly didn't say "yes" to a holdout, but he also didn't say "no."
Cook was also asked about the possibility of a deal getting done soon. His answer seemed to suggest he's open to playing even without the extension, but we can't say for sure.
RELATED: Bills' surprising draft decision provides hints about James Cook contract saga
"However it works out, it works out," Cook stated. "I mean, I just make sure the business is a business, and just do whatever I can to always be there for my teammates, and however it works out, it works out. And then we go play football."
When it comes to his showing in the aforementioned Celebrity Poker Tour event, Cook had quite the roller coaster ride.
The Bills running back bluffed off half his stack early on, got some chips back thanks to a flush that beat pocket aces, and then he eliminated himself with another failed bluff a bit later on.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —