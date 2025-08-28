Could Bills have repeated history by signing this homegrown linebacker?
The Buffalo Bills' 53-man roster was announced on Tuesday, along with the rosters of all the other NFL teams. While some may be content with what there is, others may think of what could have been. Such is the case with another Western New York-born linebacker.
In 2024, Lancaster native and University of Buffalo product Joe Andreessen was a fan favorite when he made the Bills' opening-day roster, and a similar story is playing out in Southern California.
Shaun Dolac, a West Seneca native and a University of Buffalo product himself, made the Los Angeles Rams' opening-day roster after going undrafted in 2025. He beat out a group of players that included fifth-round selection Chris Paul Jr.
Dolac, who went to West Seneca East Senior High School for four years, was a first-team All-American with the Bulls in 2024 after leading the MAC with 168 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 5 interceptions.
Rams coaches have raved about Dolac's ability to learn their scheme, which can mean he could've picked up Bobby Babich's scheme quickly and made an impact had he signed with the Bills.
The Bills struggled at linebacker in 2024, even with former All-Pro Matt Milano returning. Thus, it's hard not to think about what Dolac could have brought to their defense and what publicity the combination of him and Andreessen in Buffalo could have been.
