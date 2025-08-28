Bills Central

Could Bills have repeated history by signing this homegrown linebacker?

Shaun Dolac could have been something big with Buffalo

Owen Klein

Buffalo linebacker Shaun Dolac (52) takes down Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) during a game on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Buffalo linebacker Shaun Dolac (52) takes down Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) during a game on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills' 53-man roster was announced on Tuesday, along with the rosters of all the other NFL teams. While some may be content with what there is, others may think of what could have been. Such is the case with another Western New York-born linebacker.

In 2024, Lancaster native and University of Buffalo product Joe Andreessen was a fan favorite when he made the Bills' opening-day roster, and a similar story is playing out in Southern California.

Shaun Dolac, a West Seneca native and a University of Buffalo product himself, made the Los Angeles Rams' opening-day roster after going undrafted in 2025. He beat out a group of players that included fifth-round selection Chris Paul Jr.

Shaun Dolac
Sep 28, 2024; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Buffalo Bulls linebacker Shaun Dolac (52) makes a stop in the first quarter at Rentschler Field. / David Butler II-Imagn Images

TRENDING: Bills bring former All-Pro safety back to Buffalo after one year in South Florida

Dolac, who went to West Seneca East Senior High School for four years, was a first-team All-American with the Bulls in 2024 after leading the MAC with 168 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 5 interceptions.

Rams coaches have raved about Dolac's ability to learn their scheme, which can mean he could've picked up Bobby Babich's scheme quickly and made an impact had he signed with the Bills.

The Bills struggled at linebacker in 2024, even with former All-Pro Matt Milano returning. Thus, it's hard not to think about what Dolac could have brought to their defense and what publicity the combination of him and Andreessen in Buffalo could have been.

Shaun Dolac
Sep 2, 2023; Madison, WI, USA; Shaun Dolac (52) returns an interception against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Owen Klein
OWEN KLEIN

Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.

Home/News