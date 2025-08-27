Bills bring former All-Pro safety back to Buffalo after one year in South Florida
The Buffalo Bills are fortifying their secondary by bringing back a familiar face.
"BREAKING: The Bills are signing former All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer, bringing their longtime star back to Buffalo, per Drew Rosenhaus and Kyle Lincoln," Schultz tweeted.
"After a year in Miami, Poyer returns to where he made his name and rejoins Bills Mafia."
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Poyer is joining the practice squad.
The Bills were struggling at the safety position during training camp, so the signing of Poyer helps out a trouble spot for the team.
Poyer, 34, was a seventh-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, but he only played in three career games with the team. He joined the Cleveland Browns later in his rookie season, appearing in nine games.
Poyer was with the Browns until 2016 before signing with the Bills ahead of the 2017 season. For seven years, Poyer was one of the key cogs in the machine for the Bills next to Micah Hyde in the secondary.
In 2021, Poyer was named to the First-team All-Pro and he made his first Pro Bowl in 2022. After playing 16 games for the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins last season, Poyer was a free agent that was waiting for the right situation to join ahead of the 2025 campaign.
With Damar Hamlin and Cole Bishop providing concerns for the long-term effectiveness of the secondary, the Bills are opting to bring back Poyer in hopes of reviving the defense.
