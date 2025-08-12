Bills Central

Bills' local linebacker living in 'two different worlds' separated by 12 months' time

'Buffalo Joe' Andreessen is in a entirely different spot in his NFL life than he was last summer with his hometown Buffalo Bills

Ralph Ventre

Aug 9, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Joe Andreessen (44) and Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) tackle New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) during the first half at Highmark Stadium
Aug 9, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Joe Andreessen (44) and Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) tackle New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) during the first half at Highmark Stadium / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
It's been 12 full months since linebacker Joe Andreessen made his Buffalo Bills' preseason debut, and the circumstances have changed dramatically.

From taking second-half reps as a roster longshot last summer, Andreessen found himself starting alongside former All-Pro Matt Milano when the Bills opened their 2025 exhibition schedule against the New York Giants on August 9.

Andreessen, a native Western New Yorker competing for a second-string role, auditioned for 43 defensive snaps against the Giants. He made five tackles, and his comfort level is immensely higher than where it was one year ago.

"Definitely getting better," said Andreessen addressing reporters postgame. "You can watch some [film from] last year in training camp and stuff, and it looks like two different worlds. Like, you don't even know what I'm doing out there. But, I'm still nowhere near where I need to be and where I know I can be."

After making the 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie, who signed a contract on the heels of a successful minicamp tryout, Andreessen was active for 13 regular season games, mainly in a special teams capacity.

Joe Andreessen in on the tackle
Jan 5, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Austin Hooper (81) runs the ball against Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp (9) and linebacker Joe Andreessen (44) in the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. / David Butler II-Imagn Images

While acclimating to the professional level, Andreessen, a small-school product, saw 114 defensive snaps in 2024. He earned his first career start in the regular season finale against the New England Patriots, making 10 tackles.

"NFL is different from college, so it definitely takes time to adjust and you get more of a feel of it over time. And yeah, I think, you know, there's just little keys that you can kind of see in film and point out," said Andreessen.

From Bills' fan to small-school prospect to tryout player to making the 53-man roster, the legend of Buffalo Joe continues with a new chapter.

Joe Andreessen high-fives fans
Bills linebacker Joe Andreessen high-fives fans as he runs onto the field during day five of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Monday, July 28, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

