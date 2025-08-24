Bills Central

WATCH: Josh Allen and other Bills' players compete in spelling bee

Which Bills player has the most knowledge on how to spell?

Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms up before Saturday's game at Raymond James Stadium.
Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms up before Saturday's game at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
There's always time for a little impromptu test in everyone's lives, and it found the Buffalo Bills this week in the form of a spelling bee, which was posted on social media.

Reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen, rookie defensive tackle Deone Walker, fullback Reggie Gilliam and offensive tackle Casey Rogers were those who participated, getting words to spell from Pro Bowl offensive tackle Dion Dawkins.

Allen started it off by spelling "name" easily, but Walker was stumped by the word "labyrinth". Gilliam followed it up by spelling "tongue" correctly, on which he got the first two letters right away, but was frozen for a few seconds before getting the last four letters in one moment.

Gilliam got some Snickers bars after his word, prompting Walker to complain between the difference of the words they received.

Rogers was next, and he got the Spanish word "fútbol". He initally gave the English spelling for "football", but realized what was up and switched to the Spanish spelling. He consequently received a Snickers of his own.

Hilariously, Allen was asked to spell the word "pole", but when given the word in a sentence, "pole" and "poll", which have the same pronunciation, were used in the same sentence, which appeared to throw him off a bit.

Eventually, Allen gave the correct spelling, and a roar of applause was heard around him celebrating his achievement.

Spelling precision can be key in football, like when studying a playbook, and this surprise contest put the Bills' players on their toes, which they'll need to stay on as Week 1 rapidly approaches.

Reggie Gilliam
Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam (41) after the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

