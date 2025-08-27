Bills Central

Three biggest snubs from Bills' initial 53-man roster

A QB and two defensive backs make up the list

Owen Klein

Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Shane Buechele (6) reacts to a timeout in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium.
Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Shane Buechele (6) reacts to a timeout in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills announced their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, and some notable names stand out who didn't make the cut. However, some absences are more glaring than others.

Here is a list of three players who had a lot going for them but ultimately didn't make the roster.

1. Shane Buechele, QB

Shane Buechele
Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Shane Buechele (6) drops back to pass in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Buechele was in a room with four quarterbacks that had two off the roster, but he made a case for himself with an excellent outing against the Buccaneers on Saturday, going 25-of-30 for 278 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 23-19 win.

RELATED: Buffalo Bills preseason hero makes it to initial 53-man roster

The fourth-year veteran should at least find himself on the practice squad with some potential in case either Josh Allen or Mitchell Trubisky are injured.

2. Darrick Forrest, S

Darrick Forrest
Jun 11, 2025; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Darrick Forrest (28) makes a catch during minicamp at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Safety was found to be a very problematic position in the second week of preseason, and Forrest, who had four interceptions in 2022 with Washington, was kept off the roster along with Tre Herndon in a battle in which everyone had a good shot to be a starter alongside Taylor Rapp.

TRENDING: WATCH: Josh Allen and other Bills' players compete in spelling bee

Forrest was the lone free-agent safety addition for the Bills this offseason, and an argument can be made that he should've been given a shot with the state of the safety position in Buffalo where it is now.

3. Dane Jackson, CB

Dane Jackson
Aug 9, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Lil'Jordan Humphrey (81) makes a catch against Dane Jackson (23) during the first half at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Cornerback was another problem area with several injuries, most notably to first-round pick Max Hairston and former All-Pro returnee Tre'Davious White, and Jackson was on the chopping block.

Jackson, a seventh-round pick of the Bills in 2020, was already familiar with Sean McDermott's defense, so it can be argued that he could be a mentor to rookie Max Hairston, much like Tre'Davious White can be seen as such now.

MORE: It's time for 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills' Episode 4

These players can find themselves on the roster given the right circumstances, but for now, they'll have to go through other avenues to find their place in the NFL.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Owen Klein
OWEN KLEIN

Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.

Home/News