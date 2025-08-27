Three biggest snubs from Bills' initial 53-man roster
The Buffalo Bills announced their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, and some notable names stand out who didn't make the cut. However, some absences are more glaring than others.
Here is a list of three players who had a lot going for them but ultimately didn't make the roster.
1. Shane Buechele, QB
Buechele was in a room with four quarterbacks that had two off the roster, but he made a case for himself with an excellent outing against the Buccaneers on Saturday, going 25-of-30 for 278 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 23-19 win.
The fourth-year veteran should at least find himself on the practice squad with some potential in case either Josh Allen or Mitchell Trubisky are injured.
2. Darrick Forrest, S
Safety was found to be a very problematic position in the second week of preseason, and Forrest, who had four interceptions in 2022 with Washington, was kept off the roster along with Tre Herndon in a battle in which everyone had a good shot to be a starter alongside Taylor Rapp.
Forrest was the lone free-agent safety addition for the Bills this offseason, and an argument can be made that he should've been given a shot with the state of the safety position in Buffalo where it is now.
3. Dane Jackson, CB
Cornerback was another problem area with several injuries, most notably to first-round pick Max Hairston and former All-Pro returnee Tre'Davious White, and Jackson was on the chopping block.
Jackson, a seventh-round pick of the Bills in 2020, was already familiar with Sean McDermott's defense, so it can be argued that he could be a mentor to rookie Max Hairston, much like Tre'Davious White can be seen as such now.
These players can find themselves on the roster given the right circumstances, but for now, they'll have to go through other avenues to find their place in the NFL.
