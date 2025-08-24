Bills' backup QB controversy? Why isn't Shane Buechele the choice?
The Buffalo Bills are set at the quarterback position with two backups behind reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen, but with the way Shane Buechele performed Saturday night, it's fair to wonder why the Bills will be left without his services.
In Tampa on Saturday, Buechele went 25-of-30 passing for 278 yards and an amazing touchdown throw to Tyrell Shavers, showing precision and a feel for Joe Brady's offense in the Bills' 23-19 win against the Bucs. He also went 10-of-12 passing with 91 yards in the Bills' first preseason game against the Giants, the final preseason game at the old Highmark Stadium.
It was Buechele's first-ever complete NFL game. The former Kansas City Chiefs' QB3, who signed as an undrafted rookie in 2021, has yet to take a regular season snap. The Bills obviously see some value in Buechele, keeping him in the organization for the last two years.
RELATED: Bills' QB choice vs. Buccaneers hints backup competition may already be decided
Buffalo, however, has two capable backup QB options in former Pro Bowler Mitchell Trubisky and Mike White, who both signed multi-year contracts with the Bills in 2024. The contracts are the main reason why at least one of Trubisky and White will stay.
Experience also plays a role in Buechele's fate. Trubisky and White have started 57 and seven regular-season games in their careers, respectively, while Buechele hasn't even appeared in one despite winning a Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs in February 2023.
TRENDING: Bills TE Zach Davidson gets Shilo Sanders ejected for throwing a punch
Of course, the Bills can keep Buechele on the practice squad and call him up in case one of the three quarterbacks suffers an injury, which would all but allow him to work with the 53-man team.
The NFL Preseason can be unforgiving at times, and such is the case for Buechele, who has shown this preseason that he can be on an NFL roster as a capable backup quarterback.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —