Video resurfaces of Bills’ brass opining on ‘Hard Knocks’
This may be the first time that the Buffalo Bills will be featured on HBO Sports’ hit series Hard Knocks, but that doesn’t mean the organization hasn’t discussed the possibility of it before.
Buffalo-area’s WGRZ sports director Jon Scott shared a clip of Bills’ general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott talking about being on the award-winning show on the first day of training camp in 2024.
Considering that two former Buffalo staff members in Giants’ GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll were a part of last year’s first-ever offseason Hard Knocks, Beane joked with reporters about the Bills not being a part of the documentary-style series.
”We are not up for ‘Hard Knocks,’” said Beane with a chuckle during a media scrum from Bills camp.
Beane’s stance is pretty valid. But especially when considering the position Schoen and Daboll were in, as the world watched (and mocked) as New York let Saquon Barkley go in free agency and he ended up winning Offensive Player of the Year and a Super Bowl with its NFC East rival Eagles.
Meanwhile, McDermott had a more positive outlook on it. He noted how the series itself is really for NFL fanbases like Buffalo’s very own Bills Mafia.
”I think it’s great for the fans, I really do,” McDermott said. “I think those are great inside looks for the fans that what goes on at NFL camps, inside the walls, inside the doors. And so, if I were a fan, I’d appreciate those moments as well.”
Both make valid points about the show and it’s content overall. But much to Beane’s point, thankfully it’ll be based much more on the field with training camp, rather than roster construction like the Giants’ feature during the 2024 offseason.
