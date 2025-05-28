Dion Dawkins shares bold 'Hard Knocks' prediction for Bills' third-year TE
Buffalo Bills' left tackle Dion Dawkins is an elder statesman of sorts these day.
Entering his ninth NFL season, the 2017 second-round draft pick appears to have a good feel for his teammates, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
While fielding questions from reporters as the Bills kicked off OTAs Phase 3 on Tuesday, third-year tight end Dalton Kincaid became a topic of discussion.
After what could be considered a sophomore slump, which ended with a dropped pass on fourth down in the AFC Championship Game, Kincaid unintentionally created concern when an OTAs photo of the tight end surfaced. With Bills' brass specifically instructing Kincaid to add body mass this offseason, the 25-year-old appeared relatively frail in the photo.
As it turns out, the image may have been a bit deceiving and Kincaid is apparently ready to break out.
"Dalton's ready. He has a bit little more pep in his step," said Dawkins. "Dalton is just Dalton times 12. You can just feel the kid's getting older. He's getting more mature. Practice 1, it shows but you really can't tell anything yet. He's moving around here with a pep in his step."
Kincaid was slowed by injury in 2024, missing three games and never seemingly finding a groove. His catch percentage slipped below the .600 mark and he totaled only two touchdowns in 13 games.
Both general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott were not shy in suggesting that Kincaid work to increase his play strength and durability heading into Year 3.
The good news is that fans won't have to wait until the regular season to see his progress. The NFL assigned the Bills as the host for HBO's Hard Knocks documentary series, giving viewers behind-the-scenes access to training camp.
"I can't wait for Hard Knocks to see Dalton because he's gonna explode," said Dawkins.
If Dawkins's assessment is accurate, then we already know one of the stars of the training camp documentary series that debuts in August.
