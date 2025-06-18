Dawson Knox erroneously named Buffalo Bills worst contract in 2025
The Buffalo Bills are currently over the salary cap, with Over The Cap estimating them at $100,700 over the limit.
That's one of the reasons general manager Brandon Beane hasn't been in a hurry to work out a new deal for running back James Cook. Still, there will be some moves made before the start of the season, which means players on large contracts need to be concerned.
Dawson Knox shouldn't be one to worry, even though he was named as the team's worst contract by NFL Spin Zone's Lou Scataglia. While Scataglia said Knox had two strong seasons early in his career, he claims the veteran has "fallen out of favor."
"Since then, Knox has failed to hit 350 yards receiving over the last two years and is getting paid just about $10 million per season. Since he's still on the team, they may have a plan for him, but the value be brings to the franchise at this point is not worth nearly $10 million per season."
It's true that Knox, who has an average salary of $9.83 million per year, has seen his targets drop since the arrival of Dalton Kincaid, but his usage is still there. He was on the field for 618 snaps, which was 61 percent of the time in 2024. For reference, Kincaid had 471 snaps — 57 percent. Kincaid missed time, but the split was still pretty even for the two players.
It would be nice to see Knox targeted more often in the passing game, but to say he's fallen out of favor and has the worst contract might be a bit much.
