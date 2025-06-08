Bills Central

Bills will rely heavily on 'overlooked' triplets for improved defensive output

The Buffalo Bills extended three defensive starters this offseason, none of whom have a single Pro Bowl appearance

Ralph Ventre

Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) is tackled by Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (43) during the first quarter in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium.
Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) is tackled by Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (43) during the first quarter in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Their offseason actions suggest that Buffalo Bills' brass would almost certainly disagree with the latest NFL defensive triplets rankings from Sports Illustrated.

The Bills clearly believe they have assembled core players at every level of the defense, agreeing to long-term contract extensions with defensive end Greg Rousseau, linebacker Terrel Bernard and cornerback Christian Benford.

Although Rousseau, Bernard and Benford have all been effective, key components of head coach Sean McDermott's defensive scheme, the trio has combined for a total of zero All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections since being drafted by the Bills.

While identifying and ranking defensive triplets for all 32 NFL teams, SI placed Buffalo's aforementioned triumvirate at No. 14 overall. With one pass rusher, one inside linebacker and one defensive back forming each team’s defensive trio, the Bills landed one spot behind the No. 13 Detroit Lions (Aidan Hutchinson, Jack Campbell, Brian Branch).

TRENDING: Stunning Josh Allen wedding photo surfaces, wife promises 'more to come'

"This trio might get overlooked when it comes to accolades, but the Bills know what they have. All three earned contract extensions this offseason for their stellar play, helping Buffalo win five consecutive AFC East titles." — Gilberto Manzano

Christian Benford (47) INT retur
Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) runs towards the end zone after catching an interception during second half action at the Bills home game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 29, 2024. Chasing him and eventually pushing him out of bounds are New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20). / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles (Jalen Carter, Zack Baun, Quinyon Mitchell) topped to chart at No. 1 followed by the AFC North champion Baltimore Ravens (Nnamdi Madubuike, Roquan Smith, Kyle Hamilton) in the No. 2 slot.

RELATED: Greg Rousseau explains what absent James Cook is missing at Bills' OTAs

The New York Jets, who have been unable to translate their individual defensive talents into wins, lead the AFC East with Quinnen Williams, Jamien Sherwood, Sauce Gardner comprising the No. 8 ranked set of triplets.

While the on-field results need to improve, especially in the playoffs, the Bills have an arguably underrated core that they seem to believe can get the job done.

“When you talk about the players that are returning, it's just identifying from last year the areas that we need to improve to be more consistent as I just talked about. Making sure that we own those, we know those and we work on those. That's the training part of where we're at right now, and also, going into training camp," said defensive coordinator Bobby Babich last week in Orchard Park.

Greg Russeau
Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the fourth quarter in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published |Modified
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News