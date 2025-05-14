Derrick Henry's extension raises stakes for James Cook, Bills in contract talks
James Cook became a star for the Buffalo Bills when he ran for 1,122 yards and two touchdowns in 2023. He followed that up with a far more impressive campaign in 2024, going for 1,009 yards on the ground with 16 touchdowns.
He's also been dangerous as a receiver, gaining 258 yards with another two scores during his third season in the league.
MORE: Bills 'made smart move' while preparing 'serious Super Bowl push'
Now entering year four, the former Georgia Bulldog is ready to get paid. Reports suggest he had his eye on a salary of $15 million per season, but the Bills have been reluctant to pay that. If they want to keep Cook in Buffalo, they might not have a choice, especially after Derrick Henry's new deal.
On Wednesday, the Baltimore Ravens agreed to a two-year, $30 million extension with Henry, who had 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground in his first season with the Ravens.
Henry has a far superior resume than Cook, but he's also 31 years of age. Given the fact that Cook is far younger, his camp will use Henry's deal as the starting point, while angling for more.
We can argue that Henry deserves more money, but that's not how the market works in the NFL. When a star player resets the market, he does so for everyone. And Henry just reset it for Cook and every other star running back ready to get paid.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —