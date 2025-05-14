Bills 'made smart move' while preparing 'serious Super Bowl push'
The Buffalo Bills were all gas in the 2025 NFL Draft when it came down to selecting defensive players for the present and future.
Their first five draft picks were all on the defense, and they finished with six of the nine selections on that side of the ball. Three of their selections were players in the secondary, including first-round pick Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston.
Bills general manager Brandon Beane's focus on defense was Pro Football Focus writer Dalton Wasserman's one significant takeaway from Buffalo after the draft. Wasserman sees most of Buffalo's draft picks as instant contributors in 2025.
"After finishing 28th in team defense grade last season, the Bills made the smart move to reload on that side of the ball in the 2025 draft. First-round cornerback Maxwell Hairston is expected to step into a starting role right away, while defensive linemen T.J. Sanders, Landon Jackson, and Deone Walker all have the tools to compete for immediate playing time in the trenches. Even late-round picks like cornerback Dorian Strong and safety Jordan Hancock could contribute early and bolster the team’s depth. If Buffalo can get meaningful snaps from just a few of these rookies, they'll have the supporting cast needed to make a serious Super Bowl push."
The Bills were looking to add another starter at cornerback alongside Christian Benford to build around for the next four to five years, and Hairston's 4.28 40-yard dash time gives some indication that he fits Buffalo's needs. That kind of speed will help in the Bills being able to cover some of the fastest receivers in the NFL.
Buffalo added Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi in free agency to give the defensive line more depth. Their impending six-game suspensions for failed PED tests opens the door for Sanders, Jackson, and Walker to grab early snaps and experience.
After finishing 24th in the NFL against the pass a season ago, the Bills' defensive unit feels more prepared for a Super Bowl run thanks to the foundation built in the NFL Draft.
