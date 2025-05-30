Bills Central

Did Buffalo Bills do enough to address their biggest weakness from 2024?

PFF's X-Factor and rookie to watch for the Bills should help fix their biggest weakness

Colin Richey

The Bills defensive line were a major factor in keeping the Baltimore Ravens from scoring during the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025.
The Bills defensive line were a major factor in keeping the Baltimore Ravens from scoring during the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills have made a variety of roster moves this offseason to improve the roster, both through free agency and the draft.

According to Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman in PFF's roster rankings and analysis, Buffalo's 2025 X-factor and rookie to watch can both improve the team's biggest weakness last season: the defense.

In PFF's roster rankings, Buffalo placed fifth, behind the reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, and Kansas City Chiefs.

It should be no surprise that the team's biggest strength in 2024 was MVP Josh Allen, after "placing second among quarterbacks with 37 big-time throws and leading the position with a 93.6 PFF rushing grade."

Josh Allen
Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball for a touchdown against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) during the second half / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Conversely, Buffalo's biggest weakness in 2024 was "a defense that turned opposing quarterbacks into Josh Allen". Chadwick and Wasserman joke, "while that header might be a bit hyperbolic, it's not that far off. The Bills had the league's fifth-lowest-graded defense last year (59.7) and earned the second-worst PFF coverage grade (37.7). Buffalo's abysmal 29.7 PFF coverage grade against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game was arguably the biggest reason why the team didn't make the Super Bowl."

It appears Brandon Beane agrees with PFF's analysis of the roster, taking big swings at both edge rusher and cornerback to help improve the defense.

Buffalo's most notable free agent addition was pass rusher Joey Bosa, who was named the "X-factor" for the team in 2025. "When he was at his best, Bosa was a top-10 edge defender in the league. Buffalo is hoping he can recapture that form after signing him this offseason."

PFF's "rookie to watch" for the Bills was first round pick Maxwell Hairston. "He has outstanding speed for the position...The Bills need him to perform and help fix a rough secondary from last year," they write. 

Maxwell Hairston
Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Maxwell Hairston poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Baltimore Ravens as the 30th pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another notable tidbit from the roster analysis was Chadwick and Wasserman's projected starting lineup for the Bills in 2025.

At the tight end spot, Dawson Knox was listed instead of Dalton Kincaid. The former first round pick had a historically successful rookie season by tight end standards, hauling in 73 receptions for 673 yards and two touchdowns. In 2024, his receptions dropped to 44, and yards dropped to 448, while still catching two touchdowns. Knox has been a reliable blocker and red zone threat during his six years in Buffalo. He finished 2024 with 22 receptions for 311 yards and one touchdown.

The starting lineup projection also includes Hairston, Bosa, and fellow free agent additions Joshua Palmer and Michael Hoecht, although the latter is suspended for the first six games of the season.

Dalton Kincaid
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) tries to avoid a tackle by New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed (4) after making a catch in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Published
Colin Richey
COLIN RICHEY

Colin Richey is a die-hard Buffalo sports fan. He contributes weekly game recaps for BuffaloFAMBase.com during Bills season, and can be found on ESPN+ calling Canisius sporting events from the broadcast booth. You can find him on Twitter/X at @whatthef00tball

