Bills EDGE addition projects as 'outstanding athlete' in potential NFL Draft steal
The Buffalo Bills kept the defensive picks rolling in the 2025 NFL Draft.
After adding Kentucky cornerback Max Hairston to their secondary in Round 1 and drafting South Carolina defensive tackle T.J. Sanders at No. 41 overall, the Bills brought in another piece for their defense by selecting Arkansas EDGE Landon Jackson in Round 3.
Another stellar athlete on the defensive front, Jackson is a two-time All-SEC selection, including a first-team nod in 2023. Over his last two seasons with the Razorbacks, Jackson totaled 13 sacks, 23 tackles-for-loss, and 93 total stops.
"One of the biggest edge prospects in the class, Jackson can play a bit high and stiff at 6-foot-6, 264 pounds," said Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic, who gave the pick a B+ grade. "But he’s an outstanding athlete who jumped 40.5 inches in the vert and ran a 4.68 40 [yard dash]. A very versatile defensive lineman whose production doesn’t quite match his traits, but also an exciting prospect who could be a fixture up in Buffalo for a while."
A high-effort pass rusher, Jackson figures to be great insurance for Buffalo after losing Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi to suspension for the first six games of the 2025 NFL season. New EDGE Joey Bosa has also been injury-prone over the years, so adding Jackson appears to be a way for the Bills to not have the five-time Pro Bowler play heavy snaps.
But Jackson also has the upside to develop into a future long-term starter. Like Hairston and Sanders before him, this former SEC defender had an elite raw athletic score of 9.78.
Jackson should be afforded the ability to develop in a deep defensive-line room with veterans like Bosa, Greg Rousseau, and A.J. Epenesa in front of him. But if he's able to maximize those strong athletic traits, Jackson could be one of the biggest steals in the draft and an impact player for years to come.